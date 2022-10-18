House Inhabit

Jessica Reed Kraus
Oct 18, 2022

@sage_silver on IG:

“Mmm Ok here's the stuff I know:

- they soak jolly ranchers in water

and use that for hair gel

- burn colored pencils or heat en up

for eyeliner

- Vaseline and art supplies for

eyeshadow/blush

- melt and brush the shells of m and

ms and mix it with Vaseline for

lipstick

- deodorant mixed with The pink ink

from those t mobile phone cards to

make blush

- coffee and Vaseline mascara

And of course - threading with floss

was what I immediately thought of

for ghislane

The male inmates make all kinds of

crazy jail food with commissary like

hot Cheetos and cup o noodles but

that sounds awful to me 😂”

TN Street Cat
Oct 19, 2022

I don’t think she’s evil, just completely Machiavellian. I don’t know the details on all the victims, but IMO, I think a fair number of them were opportunistic and understood the transactional nature of their relationship. Maxwell probably legitimately thought she was helping these girls use their sexual capital for all it’s worth. Going from an underage prostitute to being paid millions in hush money isn’t THE worst thing that could have happened to someone in VG’s position. It’s all sick, but sex for money and/or to be close to power has gone on long before this case.

However, I can’t understand why Maxwell thinks anyone will buy her bad boyfriend excuse and feel sorry for her bc she has to eat prison food? She clearly can’t hide who she is, so she might as well go balls to the wall on the “I was only trying to help them” argument. Or, better yet, direct attention to the men in power doing business with Epstein. I think the world would be far more forgiving of her if she just said, I know about some very vile secrets of powerful people and am just trying to stay alive. 🤷🏼‍♀️

