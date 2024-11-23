Last week, I introduced you to Melisa Rein Lively, the woman who set Palm Beach ablaze with her audacious—and wildly kitschy—attempt to land the role of Trump’s Press Secretary. Her stunt at Mar-a-Lago, executed with brash intensity and a colorful stream of expletives, straddled the line between bold PR move and chaotic spectacle.

In a follow-up piece, I questioned whether her antics were a mockery of MAGA loyalists, peppering my critique with a few snarky observations (yes, aggressive veneers and silicone were mentioned). The piece was meant to provoke thought, but it clearly hit a nerve. Melisa took to Instagram the next day, calling me out—respectfully but directly—wondering why she was paying $7 a month as a subscriber just to be dragged.

Fair enough. So, I extended an invitation for her to share her side, to which she accepted.

Here she is, unapologetically herself, post PR chaos, ready to set the record straight.

Q: Hi Melissa, first of all, can you introduce yourself to readers? We know you currently as the loud MAGA lady chasing the role of press secretary. Who are you really?

A: Hi! I’m Melissa Rein Lively, and while you may know me as the bold, unapologetic MAGA woman on a mission to become Trump’s White House Press Secretary, there’s so much more to my story. I’m a PR powerhouse with over two decades of experience crafting narratives that cut through the noise and deliver results. As the founder of America First PR and The Brand Consortium Public Relations, my career has spanned luxury, lifestyle, politics, and more, but my true passion is connecting with people, championing the America First movement, and creating messaging that matters.

At my core, I’m a communicator—someone who isn’t afraid to speak the truth and challenge the status quo. Whether I’m representing billion-dollar brands, helping candidates win elections, or waging a viral campaign for change, I’m always thinking about how to make a lasting impact. Yes, I’ve been a viral sensation a few times (shoutout to my Target anti-mask moment), but those moments are part of a bigger story: my commitment to fighting for what I believe in and inspiring others to do the same.

As a proud Scottsdale-based entrepreneur, I’ve worked with some of the world’s most influential figures and companies, learning the art of strategic storytelling and grassroots influence. Now, I’m ready to bring that expertise to the White House podium. I’m here to amplify President Trump’s America First agenda and rebuild trust between the government, the media, and the American people. Plus, I’ve got a sense of humor, a sharp wit, and a killer fashion sense—because who says politics can’t be stylish?

So, while I’m definitely not shy about making waves, I’m also deeply committed to my mission. I believe in this country, its people, and the power of communication to bridge divides and inspire action. That’s who I am—and I’m just getting started.

Q: Let’s start with the stunt in Palm Beach last week that swept the internet. Did you come up with that?

A: Absolutely, and I make no apologies for it. As a skilled publicist and verified “stunt queen,” I saw an opportunity to shoot my shot in a way that blended strategy, creativity, and bold execution—a live-action mashup of House of Cards meets The Apprentice. Knowing President Trump’s appreciation for showmanship and the power of a well-executed spectacle, I designed the moment to showcase exactly why I’m the right person to stand at that White House podium.

This wasn’t just a publicity stunt; it was a demonstration of the very skills the role demands: the ability to command attention, manage narratives, and create headlines that cut through the noise. For someone like me, a publicist from Arizona, this was about breaking into a world that doesn’t exactly hand out invitations. It was about proving that talent, vision, and sheer determination can open doors that seem otherwise inaccessible.

The stunt wasn’t just a bid for attention—it was a testament to my ability to seize a moment, shape the conversation, and deliver results. If you’re going to lead communications for the most visible administration in the world, you need to know how to think big, act boldly, and connect with the American people. That’s exactly what I did, and it’s exactly what I’ll continue to do.

Q: Was it political performance art or a manic episode?

A: It was absolutely political performance art—and at the highest caliber. Let’s be clear: this was a perfectly timed, meticulously executed PR stunt from the mind of the greatest living PR guru (yes, that’s me). To suggest otherwise is not only lazy, it’s completely absurd.

The strategy behind it was intentional. I knew exactly what buttons to push, what headlines it would create, and the ripple effect it would have. This wasn’t chaos; it was brilliance. Political communication in the modern age demands boldness and creativity, and I delivered both with precision. The fact that we’re still talking about it speaks volumes about its success.

This is what I do—use innovative, unconventional tactics to create powerful narratives that resonate and disrupt. If anything, it’s a demonstration of exactly why I’m the perfect person to take the podium and bring that same level of brilliance to the White House.

Q: How did you get into character? Where did Melissa Reinbows come from?

A: Melissa Reinbows is my alter ego—she’s everything I wish I could be, but bigger, bolder, and better. She’s the female version of Entourage’s Ari Gold: brash, authentic, sharp as a razor, and running the world like it’s a Hollywood talent agency. She doesn’t just navigate the chaos; she owns it.

Getting into character is all about embracing my entertainer-at-heart mindset and stepping into a persona that lives to make it "Rein" for everyone. Reinbows is about bringing the boldness of showbiz into real-world politics, blending strategy with charisma, and proving that being unapologetically yourself can change the game.

Where did she come from? She was born out of my passion for standing out, cutting through the noise, and using storytelling to inspire and entertain. Melissa Reinbows isn’t just a character—it’s a vibe, a movement, and a mission to help Make America—and the world—great again with style, confidence, and unapologetic authenticity. Now that Trump is back, it’s full speed ahead! #ReinbowsForever

Q: Previous to this stunt, were you a Mar-a-Lago regular?

A: Yes, over the last two years, I have visited Mar-a-Lago at least a dozen times, likely more. Thanks to a combination of member guest invitations, galas, balls, and special events, I’ve had the great pleasure of rubbing elbows with some of the wealthiest, most important, and influential people in the world.

Whether it’s dining, dancing, spa days, playing tennis, or simply socializing, Mar-a-Lago has been more than just a venue—it’s been a hub of opportunity, connection, and unforgettable experiences. It’s a place where relationships are built, deals are made, and dreams can turn into reality. I will forever be grateful for the connections I’ve made and opportunities I’ve had as a result of the friendships and connections I’ve made that made my foray into the Trump world a possibility.

Q: Did anyone at Mar-a-Lago completely misunderstand what you were doing and confront you about it?

A: Yes, a few people did. Mar-a-Lago has a strict privacy policy for members, which includes not taking pictures. To be honest, I think that’s ridiculous. You can’t run the U.S. Government out of a country club and expect total confidentiality—it’s an inherent contradiction.

As much as I enjoyed the tennis and the tuna tartare, let’s be real: I wasn’t there to sip cocktails and play socialite. I was there for one reason only—to work, make my mark as a top candidate for Press Secretary, and push forward the effort to Make America Great Again.

Pick one, or do both, but don’t make me the villain for utilizing the facility exactly how Trump wants it used—as an extension of the White House. If this is the political epicenter, then everyone there should expect that it will be treated as such.

Q: Did you have supporters backing you in this stunt?

A: Absolutely. Considering my clients own half of Palm Beach and control much of the industry in this country, I had a ton of support. Anyone who truly knows me said the same thing: I’m literally the perfect person for this job, and I was born to do it.

My seamless blend of PR genius and entertainment flair is exactly what the White House needs right now to repair the broken relationship between the White House and the media, the media and the public, and the public and the White House. A heavy dose of MRL creativity, ingenuity and hilarity is exactly what America needs to be great again.

And let me be clear—I’ll never stop campaigning for that. This isn’t just a job to me; it’s a mission.

Q: Tell us about your wild week. You were mentioned in multiple outlets, your image splashed across headlines trailing your quest to snag the role of press secretary. Did you reach out to these outlets, or did they find you?

A: See, this is what made this campaign truly both genius and incredibly effective. I sent out two press releases—the traditional mode of PR communication since WWII—and guess what? They were ignored by every single publication on the planet.

But then I flipped the script. I launched a full-scale social media campaign, making sure every single post was location-tagged with Mar-a-Lago—because I knew that’s exactly what all the reporters I needed to reach were following. And that’s when the magic happened. The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Wall Street Journal, NY Magazine, YOU, and now Forbes—all the papers of record reached out to me because they were witnessing me actually make the news, not just tell them about it.

As far as I’m concerned, the press release is officially dead and buried after this week. If you want real coverage, this is the only way to do it. Yet another landmark discovery in communications by yours truly, MRL, proving once again why I’m the perfect choice for Press Secretary. If I can make headlines this effortlessly, imagine what I could do at that podium.

Q: I heard from one source that Trump was actually watching your stories and was amused. Did you hear that as well?

A: From what I understand, Trump is a huge fan of mine. He reportedly thoroughly enjoyed my last viral caper, fondly referred to as “The Fauci Finger,” where I flipped Dr. Fauci the bird at a posh D.C. restaurant. Let’s just say, he knows how to appreciate a bold statement and a sense of humor when he sees one.

I completely understand why he chose Karoline Leavitt—she’s been a loyal foot soldier throughout his Presidential campaign.

Karolyn Leavitt is an extremely talented communicator and is a huge part of why we were blessed with a second Trump administration. She has absolutely earned the job as Press Secretary and will flourish in the role. However, Karolyn is a very different kind of skilled communicator than I am with a very different set of skills. Strategically, I think it would be wise for the Trump administration to bring in a completely fresh face that is only committed to speaking about the future of the administration and the country rather than being in a position to rehash the past, which I find extremely unproductive and something the liberal media will certainly attempt to do.

It’s time to move past the animosity and TDS of the last decade and move into a more high-spirited future. I almost see Karolyn and myself as the Good Cop/Bad Cop of Trump’s PR world as she will deliver a deft ass kicking to any media that get out of line, and I’ll take them to drinks and get inside their heads to smooth out any wrinkles so when they come back to the press room, everything is copacetic again. This potential dynamic duo that she and I present is Democracy at its finest and offers a powerful solution to handling press issues swiftly but not making an enemy of the media.

I think everybody in Trump world knows that the media is not going anywhere, and we have to come up with a completely new strategy for figuring out a way to work with them better than we did the last time around.

Don’t forget that publishing negative stories about Trump was a very profitable business model for the last administration, and once he is in office they will absolutely try to do it again unless they are effectively corralled. Why should we give them the satisfaction of profiting from sowing chaos that ultimately harms the American people? It’s time to make nice, shake hands and move forward with the press in tow. In my eyes, it’s nothing a few nice dinners and rounds of filthy martinis can’t fix. I’ve been doing this a very long time, and the acrimony between the White House and the media is a surprisingly easy fix.

And let’s be honest, politics will always be politics, especially when it comes to the highest offices and most significant jobs in the land.

That said, Trump had SEVEN Press Secretaries in his last administration—it’s a grueling role. As lovely and talented as Karoline is, she’s 27 years old and has a darling little boy. I don’t see her holding the job for all four years, and nor does she likely want to.

Karolyn Leavitt will shine when she takes the podium on January 20th, but I am confident there will absolutely be opportunities for another PR all-star to step in during the next Trump administration and I firmly believe that with my humor, boldness, capability and charm that person will be me. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

Q: What was the feedback among club members and Palm Beach locals?

A: The feedback exceptional, for the most part. Among my Palm Beach socialite and scion friends and supporters, there was plenty of instant support, which I remain extremely grateful for. But, there were people who were skeptical because didn’t know me and essentially saw me as a total outsider who certainly had every right to be skeptical. However, I made my pitch to every person I came into contact with, and once I got a chance to explain my position, I was able to easily convert doubters into supporters. Universally, everybody at Mar-a-Lago and the majority of Palm Beach wants to protect Trump and once people realize that nobody wants to protect Trump more than me they got on board with my campaign. Once people realized the unapologetic America First vision I stand for and the level of on-camera charisma they were dealing with, they got fully on board and incredibly supportive. Some of the most prolific names in politics and business, including General Mike Flynn and Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn, openly endorsed me.

I’ll put it this way—I didn’t pay for my dinner or buy a drink in Palm Beach all week. True story. The energy, excitement, and encouragement I received were overwhelming, and it was clear that my campaign struck a chord with the people who truly matter in shaping America’s future.

Q: What’s the wildest thing you overheard while mingling at Mar-a-Lago?

A: Once word broke that The Washington Post was planning to profile me, a chief of staff for someone who had just been named to President Trump’s cabinet sent a text to my member sponsor saying, “Where the fuck did you find this Melissa Rein Lively PR bitch? Who the FUCK does she think she is?”

A response like that from a very powerful individual might have had most people packing their Rimowa and hightailing it back to Arizona. For me, well, that bit had me absolutely rolling in stitches. Well, folks, my very wealthy and influential friend found me in Scottsdale, Arizona. And to answer the second part of that question—I don’t think, I know I’m Trump’s future Press Secretary and best friend. Stay tuned!

Q: What was the most exciting thing that happened during your week at Mar-a-Lago?

A: The high-five from Elon Musk was pretty cool, I’m not going to lie. But the most exciting thing, by far, was the high-profile recommendations that were made on my behalf to Howard Lutnick and the Trump Transition Team.

People assume I was just running this campaign through the press, but there were some incredibly influential people working behind the scenes, making formal recommendations for me. These are people I deeply admire, many of whom are still being considered for cabinet and administration roles.

Knowing that kind of support was coming from leaders I look up to—people who truly understand the weight and importance of this role—meant everything to me. It was a moment of validation that made me feel like an actual top contender for the job, not just a viral campaign. It’s something I’ll never forget.

Q: At one point, did the police show up?

A: Yes, two of Palm Beach's finest did show up to have a word with me about what was going on. We actually had a good laugh, and I quickly won their support for my campaign. It’s not the first time I’ve seen lawfare tactics attempted in politics, and I wasn’t shy about standing my ground and making my case.

I’ll admit, I was a little disappointed this happened—it felt like a very Democrat-style move—but I understand why it did. It took all of two minutes of me charming the pants off them for them to realize I wasn’t a threat, just a relentless competitor who knows how to make waves.

I want to sincerely thank the Palm Beach Police Department for their outstanding professionalism and respectful handling of the incident. It was resolved quickly, and they couldn’t have been more gracious. Just another memorable moment in an already unforgettable campaign!

Q: If you actually became Trump’s press secretary, what would your first press conference look like? Would Melissa Reinbows make an appearance?

A: As naturally friendly and charming as I am, the press room would be filled good vibes, wit, and inspiration for what would be the start of a new, golden age for America. With me behind the podium, this would be more than a press conference—it would be a celebration of the incredible opportunities ahead for the Trump Administration, the American people, and the United States as a global power.

This is an exciting time for everyone, and everyone in America needs to feel like they are part of a future that is fresh, exciting and inclusive. We’re at the dawn of a transformative era, where America’s best days are ahead of us. My role wouldn’t just be as a press secretary; I’d be the ultimate hype-woman, energizing not just the administration but also the American people. I’d create an atmosphere of optimism and unity, highlighting the strength and potential of this great nation.

The press room under my leadership wouldn’t be a battlefield—it would be a platform for collaboration, transparency, and positivity. My goal would be to rebuild trust and foster a sense of pride in our shared mission. With my background in lifestyle and luxury PR, the press is and will always be my best friend. I know how to connect with people, whether it’s the media, the public, or the global community and make them feel valued, appreciated, and listened to. I think that is something that has been very much missing from the dialogue in recent years and something I would be committed to restoring.

It’s time to shift the tone of these interactions from confrontational to inspirational. The MRL press room would be informative, uplifting, and full of memorable moments that resonate far beyond the walls of the White House. My approach would blend professionalism with a little showbiz flair, ensuring every briefing leaves people feeling confident in the path we’re forging together.

This is more than politics—it’s a movement, and I’m here to amplify the message of greatness, hope, and prosperity for America. With me at the podium, it’s nothing but good vibes and Reinbows, setting the tone for the golden age of American leadership on the global stage. Let’s show the world what we’re capable of.

Q: You posted updates on Elon’s ordering habits. Does Elon eat a lot?

A: Well, he’s a pretty big guy, so I think his appetite is relative to his size! Plus, the food at Mar-a-Lago is phenomenal—who wouldn’t indulge? There are dishes that are simply hard to resist. I think we ordered two rounds of the Wagyu carpaccio and the Braised Cabbage to share at our table.

And the desserts? Forget it. The Mar-a-Lago menu is an irresistible treat that everyone should be lucky enough to indulge in at least once in their life. Elon’s been eating there every night, so clearly, he agrees! It’s hard to say no when the food is that good.

Q: Your social media updates had everyone glued to their screens. What was the most outrageous reaction or DM you received?

A: You mean besides my newfound friendship with THE Jessica Kraus? That was a highlight for sure! I’ve also received so much support from celebrities, high-profile media personalities, and business leaders who gassed me up along the way. Honestly, there are a lot of people who were disappointed when I didn’t land the gig and encouraged me to keep going, which felt amazing.

Of course, there were haters—because, much like Trump, I firmly believe that haters make you famous. But let’s be real: I don’t give up easily. This experience has opened so many doors and presented incredible opportunities I never imagined. I’m beyond grateful and honestly amazed by the momentum this campaign has generated. It’s proof that when you believe in yourself, big things can happen.

Q: You also trashed Alina Habba repeatedly and said about Kimberly (and I quote): “Why would anybody care what Gavin Newsom's ex-wife has to say about me? I have NEVER understood why she is still around. She is absolutely terrifying looking and has some of the worst BO I've ever smelled in my entire life. I was literally gagging last time I saw her and was standing behind her at an event.”

What happened post-stunt? Are you working an apology tour now, and is it working?

A: Politics is a brutal and unforgiving game, and I let myself get caught up in its worst side. I regret it deeply. The truth is, I lashed out at Alina because I saw her as competition for the press secretary role, a position I cared so deeply about that it clouded my better judgment. I let ambition and emotion drive me to say things that were cruel and completely uncalled for. I hurt people who didn’t deserve it, and I am profoundly sorry.

I’ve had the privilege of meeting both Alina and Kimberly in the past, and they were nothing but kind and gracious to me. Looking back, it pains me to think that I betrayed that kindness with thoughtless, hurtful comments. They deserved better from me. My actions were immature and misguided, and I let my desperation for attention lead me down a path I am not proud of.

This experience has been a hard but necessary lesson. I realize now that my reality-show-style approach might have gotten me noticed, but it wasn’t the kind of attention I wanted, nor the kind I could be proud of. If I had stayed true to myself and focused on my strengths rather than tearing others down, I believe the outcome would have been different.

The reality show approach got me noticed, but at times it wasn’t the type of attention I wanted. The personal attacks proved to be a truly unnecessary element to the campaign that did not bring anything positive. I think there is a lesson to be learned here, that can actually be best observed by Kamala Harris’ failed Presidential campaign:

Trashing your opposition does not make you a better candidate, it just makes you unlikable. Fortunately for me, I am capable of reflecting on my actions, recognizing the mistakes that were made and course correcting with a sincere apology and a commitment to the Trump team and the American public not to conduct myself in that way ever again.

I am in the process of reaching out directly to both Alina and Kimberly with heartfelt apologies. I don’t expect forgiveness right away, but I hope, with time and effort, I can show them that I am truly sorry. I want to repair those relationships and prove through my actions that I regret what I did.

We are all on the same team, fighting for the same vision of America, and I let that get lost in the noise. I should have supported and lifted them up instead of tearing them down. The hardest words to say are, “I was wrong,” but I need to say them now: I was wrong, and I am deeply sorry. I will do everything in my power to earn back their trust and show that I am better than the person I was in that moment. This has been a humbling experience, and I am determined to grow from it.

Q: The stunt seems to have divided opinions. Some people loved it, others called it unhinged. How do you respond to the critics who say you went too far?

A: I think what my campaign ultimately demonstrated is my deep love for this country, my unwavering loyalty to President Trump, and my exceptional capabilities as a publicist and potential press secretary. At its core, this wasn’t just about making a splash; it was about showing that I’m a fighter—someone you absolutely want on your team when the stakes are high.

My favorite quote is one from Donald J. Trump, my future boss: “Don’t let anyone tell you that it cannot be done.” That philosophy is at the heart of everything I do. I am the living embodiment of that mindset. I give 200% of myself, 200% of the time. Once I set my heart on something, nothing will stop me—not criticism, not doubt, not even time. If it takes forever, I will get it done.

Yes, the campaign was bold, but that’s exactly what this role requires: someone who isn’t afraid to take risks, who knows how to command attention, and who understands the power of the narrative. Critics may say it went too far, but in today’s world, where grabbing and holding attention is crucial, I think it showcased exactly why I’m ready for this.

I’m passionate, relentless, and determined to bring my energy and creativity to serve the American people. Those who loved the campaign saw the spark and dedication I bring. Even those who didn’t can’t deny the impact it made. I’m here to uplift the Trump Administration, deliver results, and help lead America into a brighter future.

Q: Not all of this was for theatrics. You would seriously like a position in Trump’s cabinet, correct? What do you think you would add to his administration?

A: Absolutely. While the campaign was bold and unconventional, my intention has always been serious. I truly believe I have the skills, energy, and vision to contribute meaningfully to the Trump Administration. What I bring is a unique combination of creativity, strategic communication expertise, and relentless drive.

It’s time for something different—something other than “politics as usual.” The American people deserve a press office that is fun, lively, and engaging, without sacrificing professionalism or transparency. The world of PR and communications has changed completely, and no one understands that better than I do. I’m ready to bring a fresh, modern approach that resonates across all platforms and connects with audiences in a way that inspires trust and optimism.

I am the voice America needs right now. My special skill is that I can make anyone my best friend in under 10 seconds. That’s the kind of energy this country desperately needs—an ability to unite, uplift, and create genuine connections. It’s about rebuilding trust, not just between the administration and the media, but also between the government and the American people.

I want to reiterate that I am open to any and all opportunities to serve my country and help shape the incredible narrative that’s ahead of us. Whether it’s a deputy role, a contract PR gig, working for Elon as his spokesperson, or helping with health and wellness passion projects on behalf of RFK’s MAHA, I am ready, willing, and able to serve the Trump Administration and the American people in any capacity.

I’d even do it for free—that’s how much I love this country. My favorite quote from President Trump is: “Don’t let anyone tell you that it cannot be done.” I live by that philosophy. I give 200% of myself to every mission, and I don’t stop until it’s accomplished. I’m here to bring that energy and dedication to the administration, to help achieve its goals, and to inspire the American people. It’s time to show the world what’s possible, and I’m ready to help lead the way.

Q: The red heart dress—was that a cheeky nod to Erin Elmore, or just a coincidence?

A: True story—yes, I did see Erin Elmore rocking that adorable red heart Rebecca Vallance dress the week before the election, and when I saw her at Mar-A-Lago (we took cute pics in the bathroom, BTW), I told her how absolutely stunning she looked in it. The truth is, though, designers simply did not prepare for the most important election of our lifetime with a variety of gorgeous red cocktail dresses readily available on the market. That dress was the cutest thing out there, and when it was available to be shipped next day, I had to go for it.

Erin is a total fashion icon and an absolute doll, and it’sso not my style to wear something someone else has already worn—I really did think about that! But the reality is, it was the perfect red dress for the occasion, and in a pinch, it was the best choice. Sometimes, you just have to make it work, even if it means following in the footsteps of someone fabulous like Erin.

Q: You seem to thrive in chaos. Do you think you’d handle the constant media scrutiny and pressure of a press secretary role, or would it just become another stage for performance art?

A: Part of being in the press secretary role is thriving under pressure and performing for the public. The American people—and the world—cannot see you sweat, cannot see you get frustrated, and certainly cannot see you crack under the weight of the job. That’s where I think my background in entertainment and standup comedy would be a huge asset. When things get spicy or stressful in the press room, humor is an incredible tool for disarming tension, and frankly, I don’t recall anyone ever using it in this role before. With the kind of energy President Trump brings to the White House, that approach would fit right in.

Let’s not forget, though, that I also have 23 years of experience in crisis communications. Knowing when to be funny and amusing is always tempered with the critical trust that must be earned to deliver not-so-great news. The American people just want someone who will give it to them straight, no matter what, and that’s where I shine.

I’m nimble, intuitive, and well-versed in media dynamics. I have a finger on the pulse of what resonates, and I know how to balance humor, professionalism, and transparency to communicate gracefully and effectively—even in the toughest moments. Thriving in chaos isn’t just a skill for me; it’s where I do my best work.

Q: You’ve spent 23 years in PR. Would you say this stunt was your biggest professional risk, or do you have something even crazier in your portfolio?

A: Honestly, I think the Target stunt I pulled in 2020 was a bigger professional risk than this. That experience was incredibly difficult to repair, both personally and professionally. It felt like my entire career came crashing down overnight. Being immediately canceled was isolating and painful, and I wasn’t sure how I was going to move forward. But what I learned from that moment was that even the hardest crises can become incredible opportunities if you’re willing to put in the work to repair and rebuild.

As challenging as that time was, it ultimately put me in a better position than I was in before. It was the Target stunt that set into motion so many things in my life—the relationships I’ve built, the opportunities I’ve seized, and the confidence to take bold risks. It’s what made it possible for me to spend the last year and a half socializing and networking at Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach, where I’ve connected with some of the most influential people in the country. That wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t taken that leap back then, and I believe this latest campaign will similarly lead to amazing opportunities, not just for me, but for the greater good of our country.

I took this risk not just for personal gain but because I deeply believe in what I can bring to the table. My love for America is pure and unwavering, and I think people genuinely see and feel that. That’s been the most rewarding part of this entire experience—knowing that my passion and patriotism resonate with others. I’m confident that this bold move will lead to something meaningful, something that allows me to use my skills and experiences to contribute to this country in a significant way. Taking risks is never easy, but they have a way of leading you exactly where you’re meant to be and I am grateful for journey and the incredible people and moments I’ve connected with and experienced along the way.

Q: If someone were to make a movie about this chapter of your life, who would play Melissa Rainbows?

A: The only person who could possibly play Melissa Reinbows is me. After all, she’s my character—an unapologetic extension of who I am—and no one else could capture her spirit quite like I can. At the end of the day, we’re all actors, performing on the stage of life, and this is my role to own.

That said, if I’m too busy being Press Secretary and saving America, Kristen Wiig would be a pretty hilarious choice. She’s got the wit, the comedic timing, and the quirkiness to do it justice. But let’s be real—I’m probably not handing this one off unless necessary. In any scenario, I do intend to pitch this concept to my friends and contacts in the entertainment industry. The concept is totally brilliant, and there’s no need to write a script. All I need to do is hand off my phone, and there you have it: the greatest movie ever made about the best PR campaign of all time…starring me. Think Legally Blonde 3, except this time Elle Woods is off to the White House and it’s even funnier than the last two versions combined. Sometimes real life is funnier than fiction, and I don’t think it would be possible to write a script this good.