All it took was a little digging into Diddy's past, and there she was — the alleged wicked witch of the entertainment industry herself, Lou Taylor, CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment, the recurring centerpiece of some of Hollywood's darkest stories.

I first heard about Lou Taylor in the summer of 2020 when I attended a Free Britney protest in DTLA on a scorching 90-degree day. Pop culture fans and human rights activists dressed in 50 shades of pink added a splash of color to the usually dingy Stanley Mosk Courthouse scene, parading around the building together in a vibrant formation, an ode to the playful pop princess herself.

"What do we want? Free Britney! When do we want it? Now!" they chanted.

The harsh sunlight made it impossible to miss all the posters that read "Investigate Lou Taylor," Spears' business manager at the time. Britney fans spoke about Lou like she was the boogeyman, nicknaming her "Loucifer," claiming she was the evil mastermind behind Britney's unjust conservatorship.

Some of these fans created social media accounts dedicated to exposing Taylor's shady business practices, accusing her of trafficking, extortion, embezzlement, and stealing from Britney's estate while simultaneously forcing her to work outrageously long hours (all claims Taylor denies). Fans even accused Taylor of putting Britney through electric shock therapy and medicating her with lithium.

Even though Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was listed as the sole conservator, the Britney army seemed more outraged by Lou Taylor, who they believe gave Jamie the idea—a likely theory considering Taylor's reputation for pushing conservatorships onto parents of wild celebrities. In 2010, X17 reported that Taylor suggested a conservatorship to Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina, after Lindsay checked herself into rehab. Lindsay's father exposed their plans before they could move forward.

"Since Dina and Lou are going to try to be co-conservators, I had a choice of fighting it or petitioning for the purpose of appointing two conservators who don't have an interest in Lindsay's money, but rather her as a person and human being," Michael Lohan said.

Courtney Love also claimed Taylor tried to take control over her estate in 2010 and tried a "mutated strain of a conservatorship." Love claimed Taylor wanted control of Kurt Cobain's name and likeness, and the publishing rights to sell Nirvana's discography.

Lou Taylor was hired to manage Britney's estate just a year after it was established, and her agency allegedly made 5% of all Britney's earnings during its run, amounting to about $18 million (although the official amount has never been confirmed).

Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, claimed that Tri Star's celebrity client list, including members of the Kardashian family and Travis Scott, "were built off the back of one Britney Spears," as Tri-Star wasn't thriving financially until Taylor took full control over Britney's estate.

Lou Taylor finally stepped down from Britney's estate in 2020, claiming she was receiving too many death threats from fans.

Britney Said Lou Taylor Tried to “Kill Her”

When Britney was finally freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, her lawyer made a statement claiming that the "#freebritneymovement was "far from a conspiracy theory." Britney thanked her fans for their support and then posted an explosive claim on Instagram, alleging that she believed Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill were trying to "kill her." She says that someday she'll "sue the shit out of Tri-Star" and expressed the same sentiment most fans felt after the conservatorship ended- that the conservators "got away with it."

Fans were happy Britney was free but disappointed Lou Taylor and her associates were never truly investigated.

Now that Tri Star's name popped up again, this time in a disturbing lawsuit filed against Diddy alleging sex trafficking, these same fan accounts are hopping back on the case and calling for authorities to "investigate Lou Taylor" once and for all.

Tri Star Named in Jones vs. Combs Lawsuit

In a newly-filed lawsuit, plaintiff Rodney Jones, alleges that Tri Star accountant Robin Greenhill was handling outgoing payments to Diddy's sex workers, wiring them money monthly for their services on behalf of her client, Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to Jones, Greenhill was responsible for ensuring that all sex workers involved were getting their bag, alluding that Greenhill was directly involved with Diddy's alleged "ongoing criminal operation."

If you recall, the Free Britney army asked officials to investigate Robin Greenhill back in 2020, alleging that Robin Greenhill was the woman who bugged Britney's room and phone with Black Box security, monitored all of Britney's iPhone activity, and administered her medications.

Jamie Spears with Britney Spears and Tri Star’s Robin Greenhill

Lou Taylor Named in Astroworld Lawsuit

Free Britney isn't the only group that's been asking to hold Lou Taylor accountable. In 2021, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed a complaint against Lou Taylor, her client Travis Scott, Apple, Live Nation, and Drake on behalf of more than 125 plaintiffs involved with the Astroworld tragedy. Buzbee claimed that Taylor and the other defendants "ignored a series of red flags and should be held liable," which led to the deaths of 10 innocent concertgoers.

"It's profits over people. And if the show doesn't go on, people don't get paid," Buzbee told Rolling Stone. Taylor's team declined to comment.

You would expect any party involved in such a deadly tragedy to issue a public statement, but Tri Star remained silent and never formally expressed their sympathies for an event they had a heavy hand in planning. Taylor's involvement in the planning of the event was described in detail in these court documents.

HERE’S WHERE IT GETS WEIRDER . . .

Lou Taylor Met Diddy in the Early 90s

Given Tri Star's long list of high-profile musical clients, it wasn't surprising to find out that their notable roster included Diddy. Lou Taylor has been working with Diddy for several years as his business manager. But what most people don't know is that their history dates all the way back to the early 90s, long before Diddy made (and chose) a household name for himself, "Puff Daddy."