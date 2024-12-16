As my tagline states, I’m all for entertaining “quality conspiracies” whenever ample interest and evidence is presented. I’m open to exploring alternative angles but just as willing to dispel theorized perspectives when new or conflicting evidence emerges. Maintaining a fluid perspective is hopefully what sets someone like me apart from, say, CNN.

Even before last month’s article, murmurs of skepticism about the Means siblings—Casey and Calley—had begun circulating online. These suspicions tap into the mounting anxieties of the moment: a political landscape teetering between clarity and chaos. Looming confirmation hearings feel like a battleground, leaving everyone is on edge.

Heightened skepticism, I’d say, is warranted. RFK Jr.’s 2017 fallout with the Trump team remains a fresh wound for many Kennedy supporters who reluctantly shifted their allegiance to Trump after Kennedy’s endorsement. Now, they’re left wondering: Will RFK’s role in this new alliance be honored, or is it just another setup for disappointment?

For these voters mistrust isn’t baseless paranoia—it’s a hard-earned reflex forged through years of systematic undermining and broken promises. Both Kennedy and Trump cater to conspiracy-minded followers who instinctively question everything and trust little when it comes to government narratives. Recently, that scrutiny has zeroed in on Casey and Calley Means, with accusations that they’re industry plants sent to shift focus from vaccine safety to the more palatable concept of “food as medicine.”

At the center of these claims is Jack Kruse, whose shirtless, semi-viral Instagram rants allege the siblings are covert operatives designed to sabotage the Trump-Kennedy coalition. In these rants, Kruse weaves a dystopian narrative warning that their mission is to derail efforts to expose Pharma corruption. His “evidence” hinges on tenuous connections: their father’s authorship of a transgender children’s book, Casey’s ties to Sergey Brin’s ex-wife, and whispered affiliations with elite liberal circles in the Bay Area promoting ideologies like transhumanism. In Kruse’s view, the siblings emerge as practically 3D-printed CIA operatives disguised as health advocates.

Though Kruse paints an elaborate picture, a closer look at the Means siblings’ journey tells a different, and far more human, story. Upon closer examination, their mission appears rooted in personal conviction, shaped by profound loss, educational disillusionment, and a shared determination to transform healthcare.

They didn’t just appear “out of nowhere.”

Raised in Washington, D.C., in a family devoted to public service, Calley and Casey Means grew up in a household that valued purpose and academic excellence. Their father, a consultant for the Ford and Rockefeller administrations, instilled in them an enduring belief in public accountability. Encouraged to follow their passions, the siblings pursued separate paths that would eventually intersect in their shared mission.

Calley, a Stanford graduate, began his career as a lobbyist for the Food and Pharma industries. While he thrived professionally, he became increasingly disillusioned with the profit-driven priorities dominating these systems. This shift in perspective led him to co-author Good Energy with Casey—a book advocating for preventative healthcare—and to launch a company prescribing exercise and nutrition as medicine.

Casey took a more traditional route, earning her medical degree from Stanford. But her 2017 residency proved a turning point. Frustrated by a healthcare system that treated symptoms while ignoring root causes—and largely dismissed the healing power of nutrition—she walked away from her residency to speak out against its failures. She later co-founded Levels Health, a company using continuous glucose monitors to improve metabolic health.

Their mission took on new urgency after their mother’s sudden death in 2021. Diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer just 11 days before her passing, her story was emblematic of systemic failures in early detection. Doctors dismissed her death as “unlucky,” but Casey saw it as a tragic example of a system built to treat illness rather than prevent it.

Personal loss spurred the siblings to become vocal advocates for healthcare reform. Their national profile grew after a series of popular podcast appearances and a powerful interview on Tucker Carlson’s channel. Struck by their clarity and conviction, Carlson called their vision “revolutionary.” The episode became the most shared of the year, even surpassing appearances by Donald Trump and Joe Rogan.

It was a viral tweet in 2020 that first caught Carlson’s attention. In it, Calley exposed Coca-Cola’s financial ties to the NAACP, which had opposed removing soda from food stamps. The revelation led to a series of appearances on FOX News, and by the time Carlson’s deep-dive podcast aired, Calley had become a leading voice for healthcare reform.

Around this time, Calley connected with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose critique of profit-driven healthcare deeply resonated with the siblings’ views. Their partnership grew, with Calley playing an active role in Kennedy’s campaign, even speaking on stage during the unveiling of Nicole Shanahan as Kennedy’s vice-presidential pick.

“This journey—from viral tweets to pivotal alliances—is driven by Calley’s personal conviction and guided by Casey’s vision,” said one insider. “They’re not here to distract; they’re here to disrupt, challenging institutions that profit from keeping people unwell.”

Several sources who weighed in insisted Kruse’s claims were purely sensational. The goal driving this coalition, they added, is to keep RFK Jr. on a positive path grounded by what they view as his spiritual purpose. Two sources cited “dark forces” surrounding Kennedy in this plight, though further explanation remained vague when pressed.

“That is all they talked about — an interconnected threat,” one source added. “Bobby, they helped with messaging. So, if you look at his concession speech when he conceded in Phoenix, he said that watching the Tucker Carlson episode of the Means actually helped him think through the stakes of this election. And ultimately led him to wanting to endorse Trump. Calley played a big part in how Trump connected with Kennedy. Calley was with the Trump campaign for over a year sharing messaging ideas.”

Calley’s connections with RFK Jr., Donald Trump’s campaign, and FOX News have positioned him as a rare bridge between ideologies, uniting diverse audiences under a shared vision for change.

Several sources I spoke to backed this conclusion.

Encouraged to delve deeper, I watched Casey and Calley Means’ appearance on Tucker Carlson where they did in fact spotlight concerns with vaccines, particularly the questionable practice of issuing Hepatitis B shots to newborns.

Vaccines for newborns at the 30 min mark

In other conversations, they discuss the problematic issues with Pharma’s incentives surrounding vaccines.

As for the controversy over their father’s children’s book Felix the Flamingo, another source defended its original intention: “It’s a book about a flamingo that’s different. It’s about the importance of acceptance in honor of a family friend of theirs who was closeted and tried to commit suicide.”

Q: “It has nothing to do with the trans movement?”

A: “It’s literally a book about acceptance.”

Q: “That’s a sensationalized interpretation of it.”

A: “Yeah.”

Regarding Kruse’s claims that Casey is secretly intertwined with Anne Wojcicki, Sergey Brin’s ex-wife, another source familiar with both Brin and the Means rejected them outright: “Casey interned for 23andMe as an 18-year-old college freshman 16 years ago. Then she was on a panel and took a photo with Wojcicki, during which Casey eviscerated the pharmaceutical industry and got applause from the crowd. She is not intertwined with Sergey Brin. That’s craziness. It’s just factually incorrect, this alleged secret union or allegiance.”

Conversations with multiple insiders involved in the transition team confirm that the Means siblings are viewed as valued reformists, fueled by personal loss and guided by a deep-seated desire to fix what’s broken in our healthcare system.

And as for Kruse’s claims? They were shrugged off as low grade conspiracy fodder. “He is brilliant when it comes to sunlight unlocking health, though. I will give him that,” a source familiar with all parties added. “He is definitely onto something with how sunlight impacts our health.”

