A Gal Without A Tribe
Jun 29, 2024

It’s just so wild, he doesn’t have dementia until they’re all allowed to say he has dementia. The theatrics is so in our face.

Nikki
Jun 29, 2024

I don’t know if I can handle the next 5 months. I may not agree with who is President of the United States, but I will always respect the office of President. This debate was utterly sad for our Country. We showed the world truly how weak we are right now. President Biden is incompetent to be running this Country. Other Countries see it. If anything, this debate helps RFK Jr. People see our 2 party system is broken.

