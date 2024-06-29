Photos by Denise Bovee

“Ok, if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare.” — Ginny Hogan_ @ginnyhogan_

Let me start by saying that Joe Biden did better than I expected at Thursday's debate. For those of us clued into the grim reality of his cognitive freefall, nothing came as a surprise. For delusional Democrats, still clinging to CNN's criminally biased, carefully scripted narrative—it was a soul-crushing revelation. This is their guy, after all. The one they defend daily. Despite spiked inflation, scandalous diary reveals, ceaseless wars, a mind teetering on the brink, and shady dealings in Ukraine, he's the most popular president in American history. Blank-eyed and slack-jawed, he fumbled over each point, standing beside a smug opponent who deftly caught and berated his every misstep.

The two sparred over abortion, porn stars, war funds, and golf skills. Biden tried to fat-shame Don by calling out his weight but was visibly winded by the simple act of standing for an hour and a half. Trump, on the other hand, flourished surprisingly well under strict time limits and a muted mic.

On a separate stage in LA, Kennedy spliced into the discussion and might have been the only adult in the mix. I couldn't figure out who to direct my attention to all three, so regrettably, I kept him on mute until it was over but impressively his streaming managed over 10 million views on X.

Afterward, CNN's reporters looked like someone's mother had just been hit by a bus. The roundtable's tone was fresh mourning, with recaps resembling a funeral procession. They sat there like a defeated, crestfallen army.

Perversely, I found satisfaction in it. I grew up on CNN—our family's trusted news source. We had unwavering faith in anchors like Cooper and Cuomo. Raised on blatant manipulation and partisan agendas, there's still a flicker of nostalgic comfort when I switch it on. But, red-pilled and sharply aware of media manipulation, the disdain I feel watching these puppets flounder to spin a narrative after their 'big guy' crumbled on live TV is palpable. They're left to salvage the wreckage of their own twisted creation: a Frankensteined candidate they're still desperately (pitifully) trying to push on us.

For me, it was 90 minutes of horror, realizing that our leader, live and unfiltered on a national stage, is actually a security threat (Hey China - Check out dementia Grandpa at the wheel!). But the gaslighting that followed was even more enraging. As mainstream media wallowed in defeat, the DNC rolled out the big guns to try and convince us to overlook what we had just witnessed. Bill and Hillary Clinton came out swinging. Even Barack (sadly) played along.

Then came the celebrity brigade, stepping into roles for damage control. Sharon Stone, rambling from her car about women's rights, and Chrissy Teigen, among others, praising Biden in Vogue comments. It’s wild that these celebrities haven’t realized yet how hollow their political influence is. How no one outside of their bubble cares what privileged, liberal mouthpieces—cocooned in multimillion-dollar mansions and chauffeured lives—have to say about politics. It’s always a stark reminder of how out of touch they are. Toned but tone-deaf. These paragons of virtue think they have the right to lecture average Americans on how to live and think - as if any of their values resonate with middle class America?

Delusions of Grandeur: The Current Theme of Democratic Embrace. Deny what you know. Don't believe what you see.

I hosted a small watch party in honor of the evening and because I'll take any excuse for a gathering. Intimate because my living room only holds so many. I always forget how small my house is until I try and entertain indoors. With my other boys scattered across the country—Arlo in France, Leon out with friends, and Rex on another exotic surf trip to Mexico—Hayes was stuck playing Uncle Sam, serving us popcorn and tissues for our tears. Thankfully, he's a good sport.

The day before I was torn between staying home or driving to LA for RFK's parallel debate. As much as I wanted to be there in support, I decided to stay home and watch from the comfort of my couch. The commitment required two screens, which felt ridiculous once it was all set up. Insiders told me weeks earlier that both sides were in on the plotting to keep RFK off the stage in early discussions about the debate, hence the shifted rules and extra early timing ensuring unique ballot requirements wouldn’t likely be met in time.

Debate Party Pack: Debate Party Pack: 2 screens, temporary Home Depot black-out blinds, themed costume contributions, plastic hand clappers, hype buzzers, 3 party endorsed memorabilia, variety of campaign hats, steak and salmon buffet, Laura Loomer's drinking, game, tequila shots to ease the pain, country music in MAGA hats on the back deck. MEMES. MEMES. AND MORE MEMES.

Debate Night At The Kraus Haus

CNN Carrying Biden Through the Election LOL

Where Do Democrats Go From Here?

Obviously they're in full panic mode. But what's the strategy now? Pushing Biden forward seems insanely risky, but swapping him out at this stage would require unprecedented maneuvers in American history. And it would need to happen QUICKLY.

So, what's the plan?

The media is already hinting at Newsom (God help us all), but remember, Whitmer was the inside prediction back in April. And then there's Michelle Obama, who could easily trounce Trump, yet she isn't even campaigning for the Bidens on a steady or convincing basis.

Questions to Ponder:

Why is Jill so hellbent on Joe staying in the game?

Can we indict her for elder abuse?

Is this genuinely a shock to the party, or was it all a calculated setup to trigger his resignation and line up a chosen replacement?

Did you watch RFK?

What are your predictions for the coming weeks? I suspect they might imprison Trump at sentencing, replace Biden with a flashy new face, then argue we can't ethically vote for an incarcerated criminal.

Anything at this point is possible. Feel free to share thoughts and theories on might happen next.

Footnotes:

Guerrilla media efforts projected Batman styled promos for RFK on debate night - spotted on buildings in a few big cities around the country.