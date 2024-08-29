I introduced Nick Tartaglione on June 10th. Two months later, on August 10th, I released an audio recording where Nick detailed his first encounter with Jeffrey Epstein, who was placed in his cell just weeks before his death. In the recording, Nick shared shocking revelations about what Epstein confided in him regarding the government’s interest in Trump, corrupt FBI, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The following day, around 2 a.m., Nick was abruptly ripped from his cell where he had been held for the past eight years, and transported without warning to Oklahoma. Since then he's been moved multiple times. Unexpected as it is, no one—neither his friends nor his attorneys—have heard from him since. Before I posted that audio I was in contact with Nick two to three times a day. His personal belongings, including hard drives containing years of compiled evidence meant to prove his innocence, are presumed scattered or gone.

Today is his mother’s 81st birthday, she won’t be hearing from him either.

As I mentioned in my previous post, a handful of journalists have access to the same information I do. I possess a long-form audio that details the day Epstein made his first unsuccessful attempt to hang himself. However, I will not be posting any further updates until we hear from Nick himself.

The Question Now Is: Do We Believe in Coincidence?