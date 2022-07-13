“The underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are all revealed to be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand in Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons."

One thing to keep in mind (especially if you are new here) is that a major piece of the Epstein puzzle remains unanswered. To this day, no one has successfully uncovered how Epstein made his money, or where the roots of his extreme wealth stem. What we do know is Les Wexner, and his generous billions, are key. So the fact that a major network like Hulu has focused its sights on the topic might be a promising sign that big media is willing to continue to explore some of the more complicated mysteries that stretch beyond the massage table recounts and the overrun island conspiracies we’ve seen plenty of.

“It is unclear what if any action Mr. Wexner took in response. But the man — Jeffrey E. Epstein, a New York financier — had developed an unusually strong hold on Mr. Wexner, one of the country’s most influential corporate titans. Within years of meeting Mr. Epstein, Mr. Wexner handed him sweeping powers over his finances, philanthropy, and private life, according to interviews with people who knew the men as well as court documents and financial records. Mr. Wexner authorized him to borrow money on his behalf, sign his tax returns, hire people, and make acquisitions. Over the years, Mr. Epstein obtained a New York mansion, a private plane, and a luxury estate in Ohio — today valued at roughly $100 million altogether — previously owned by Mr. Wexner or his companies. At the same time, he drove a wedge between Mr. Wexner and longtime associates and friends.” - NYT

Understanding the foundation of this global operation is vital to unraveling the bigger picture at play. How the modeling industry was (and continues to) funnel young women into trafficking. And why someone like Wexner would cling to someone like Epstein the way he did. Essentially handing over his lavish penthouse loft, financing the meg-mansion in downtown New York for Epstein to the tune of 77 million dollars, and singing over power of attorney.

Nothing in this relationship, and Wexner’s decisions inside of it, add up. According to one of the experts featured in the series, 'There wasn't a part that company that Jeffrey Epstein didn't have access to.' So while the public applauds Maxwell’s conviction for grooming, we must question why someone like Wexner isn’t behind bars for funding.

‘Angels and Demons’ debuts tomorrow, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+ and seeks to examine how Victoria's Secret grew to become one of the biggest brands in the world, worth $7.5 billion before it imploded. Three episodes will drop all in one go so binge if you can.

