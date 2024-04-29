House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FedUpInOR's avatar
FedUpInOR
Apr 29, 2024

Makes sense! Harvey Winestein getting his multiple rape charges overturned meanwhile Trump is on trial for inappropriate writing in the memo of a check. NY is a 🤡 🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tawni Burns's avatar
Tawni Burns
Apr 29, 2024

I find this VERY interesting. I am not a legal scholar🤣 but I always wondered about this exact subject. You always see in Tv and the movies “here say” is not admissible in court. But what does this SC Mom know🤷🏽‍♀️. Can’t wait to read more about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture