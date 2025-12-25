Happy Christmas

“We are all storytellers. We all live in a network of stories. There isn’t a stronger connection between people than storytelling.”

- Jimmy Neil Smith,

As 2025 winds down, I wanted to take a moment to thank you for being here. This year has brought its share of challenges. Your reading, replies, and support have meant more to me than I can easily put into words.

I hope the holidays bring you rest, reflection, and renewal. As we head into the new year, I’m excited for what lies ahead and deeply grateful to have you along for the ride.

With love and thanks,

JRK

Film + Photos by Korina Marie

HIH Gift List

What I’m loving, using, and gifting in the new year.