Hello and Happy New Year!

I’m coming to you from another sea-themed hotel room in Palm Beach where a stubborn migraine (triggered by heavy cloud cover, potentially —according to the internet—chemically enhanced) has finally lifted, giving me space to reflect. The past few days have been a blur of late nights and surreal twists. (Ask me about ending up at Peter Thiel’s house on New Year’s Eve and then seated next to Speaker Mike Johnson the following morning where I discovered that he is actually charming AND a good gossip in person.)

For now, I want to pause and extend my deepest gratitude to all of you. This year has been nothing short of extraordinary. Together, we shattered the fourth wall, approached politics with humor and curiosity, and overall, redefined how we engage with the stories and people shaping our timeline.

Access was unmatched. We toured Mar-a-Lago, woke up at the Kennedy compound, tracked RFK Jr. across the country, unraveled scandal after scandal, danced with Linda McMahon and Mike Huckabee, sailed with the Kennedys, dined with Don Jr., cracked lobster with Cheryl Hines, laughed at comedy shows, went boating with the Trumps, and moderated a live discussion with Bobby and Tulsi.

I’m confident this year will change the landscape of election coverage in the future.

But none of this would be possible without YOU. Together, we topped over a billion views on Instagram and nearly 8 million monthly here. We’ve proven independent voices can thrive in an industry dominated by corporate narratives. This isn’t just about my success on an alternative platform—it’s a movement we built it together.

On a personal note, this year stretched me in tough and unexpected ways. It was a year of reckoning and growth that humbled me, inspired me, and strengthened my resolve in many ways.

Thank you—for your trust, your engagement, and your belief in me and this vision. As we step into the new year, may we continue to challenge the status quo, embrace independent thought, and focus on interest on the stories that matter to us the most.

Here’s to another year of breaking barriers—propelled by art, humor, gossip, and intention.

With gratitude and love,

Jessica

Shoutout to my incredible team: Emilie’s deep dives into conspiracy theories kept us ahead of the curve. Shane was embraced as the lone guy on staff. JK Ultra schooled us on UFOs. Jaggyish’s ode to Lana Del Rey’s feminism made us cry. Denise captured unforgettable moments on the campaign trail. And my niece/assistant kept us organized, always ready for the next chapter even though things changed drastically every step of the way.

TOP 20

1. One of My Favorite Conspiracies : Ghislaine Maxwell Potentially Behind One of Most Powerful Reddit Accounts in History

We kicked off the year revisiting one of my all-time favorite conspiracies: the idea that Ghislaine Maxwell—submarine pilot, helicopter enthusiast, and high-society gatekeeper—might also have been u/MaxwellHill, one of Reddit’s most influential early users. The Maxwell theories never get old. And this year, we’ll go deeper by uncovering current details from a source in her prison unit and an entirely forgotten chapter of her life in San Diego as a suburban stepmom after Epstein.

One of the most photogenic stops on the campaign trail. RFK Jr. spent the day mingling with well dressed disenfranchised LA liberals, offering hope and shaking hands in a perfectly tailored suit. The setting? A grassy knoll behind a historic home, complete with a string band and a buffet style feast of organic goods and oysters. If only all political events were as picturesque.

I joked to a reporter last week that I’ve been to Mar-a-Lago more than my son’s school. Odd, but true. Staying in the Tower Suite was unforgettable: 360-degree views of the estate, hidden closets where we uncovered framed blueprints from the property’s early days. This wasn’t just a luxury stay; it was a glimpse into what defines the place.

From the moment we met, I knew Drea was too much for one piece—I broke her into two parts. In months following, she became a solid force in the anti woke movement, unapologetically unfiltered when it comes to calling out Hollywood cowards. We grew close after this interview. I adore her and everything she stands for.

This was probably the most personal post of the year. In June, I opened up about the strange and symbolic journey that brought me to RFK Jr.’s campaign. It involved outing the owl as my life coach, and some mysticism I wasn’t sure I was ready to admit in print. Writing it felt like a diary confessional—but also a commitment to uncomfortable transparency.

This story is proof that chance encounters can change lives. I met Bud Siegel in a parking lot in LA, and what started as a casual conversation turned into one of the most fascinating friendships of my year. When I shared his story here, it reconnected him with old friends from the Jersey Shore, people he hadn’t spoken to in years. Bud is a storyteller with a past shaped by a fortune teller, a faith in Jesus, and a conviction that our meeting was no accident.

The subject matter—Reggie’s warning about the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty—was dense, but her clarity and expertise made it accessible. I’m so grateful I had the chance to amplify her voice and share this critical conversation with you.

I like to attribute everything Trump does and says to his zodiac sign. You should too.

This was the start of a new true-crime series, and it couldn’t have been more compelling. Nicholas Tartaglione, Epstein’s former cellmate, shared what Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told him about Trump and Ghislaine. The call came out of nowhere, and the story is only beginning to unfold.

*Epstein's Cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione on What Jeffery Told Him About Trump and Ghislaine

10. Jaclyn Sienna India "The Ghislaine Maxwell of Travel"

Jaclyn, a travel agent to billionaires, was one of my favorite features of the year. Her dry humor, organic wine recommendations, and Liz Taylor glamour make her unforgettable. She’s unapologetically herself, and her story—rooted in ambition and authenticity—resonated with viewers.

11. Ballerina Farm is Confusing Media and Feminists Alike - GOOD FOR HER

The article took on a life of its own, unexpectedly resonating with readers across the spectrum. Ballerina Farm, with its idyllic blend of homesteading and modern femininity, sparked conversations about feminism, tradition, and the evolving roles of women in today’s world. Hearing from old friends who reached out after reading this piece made it all the more meaningful.

That time I took adderall and felt moved to admit my resemblance to Ronald Regan.

The moon landing will always be one of my favorite rabbit holes to revisit. Fifty-five years later, its mysteries and controversies still ignite passionate debates. This piece wasn’t just about revisiting the past—it was about questioning what we know and how we’ve been told to think about one of history’s most iconic moments (that never happen.)

When Substack promoted this one, the comments went wild. After a pivotal debate, J.D. Vance captured the attention of women nationwide with his calm, measured arguments and undeniable charisma. Group chats lit up, my inbox overflowed, and it became clear that this moment had shifted perceptions in a major way. I was simply stating the obvious.

A chance phone call with a psychic in Cape Cod led to a cascade of revelations that seemed too uncanny to be coincidence. Writing about it not only set the tone for a year leaning into the mystical, but also opened the door to exploring this realm more deeply with you all.

This was probably the hardest story of the year to write. A friend was exposed in a “digital affair” with the main subject of my campaign coverage—a bizarre and awkward position to be in. But we worked through it publicly and eventually arrived at where we are now. The piece was my most-read of the year, accompanied by related chapters. I introduced Olivia Nuzzi with Olivia Nuzzi: The Last of the Real Ones, and concluded with Notes on a Scandal: Inside Olivia Nuzzi & Ryan Lizza's Very Messy Viral Fallout. Though you might be surprised where this plot shifts in the new year.

I honestly didn’t realize how much my readers loved the Human Design Chart (HDC) until I posted this.

Exactly as the title suggests, a full-circle moment with Candace was a major highlight of the year. I was so nervous, armed with notes I never refered to. She was incredibly easy to talk to. I loved learning more about her personal life, her home routine, and her perspective on motherhood. Discovering she was a Taurus felt like groundbreaking information. She also doesn’t buy the moon landing.

Writing about this monumental moment—RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump—was an honor. Sources close to the backchannel negotiations trusted me with intimate details about the union that would reshape political alliances in a major way.

This was so much fun. The president’s son showed up with his ex-wife, daughter, and Bettina Anderson as surprise guests to our HIH meetup, and a whole house full of ladies swooned. We ended up sitting by the fire being eaten alive by mosquitoes, but Don proved he was at ease and charming in a casual setting with strangers. It was a special night on the campaign trail because it happened organically, without any plotting or production. It changed the way many women in my audience felt about Don and his family altogether. Many saw him, for the first time, in a new light—relatable and down to earth.