Epstein's Cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione on What Jeffery Told Him About Trump and Ghislaine
Audio 2 - Nick Meets Epstein and discusses government seeking dirt on Trump to impeach him in
15 hrs ago
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
149
Nicole Shanahan - "We are NOT in Talks With Harris. Speaking Personally, They Are a Lost Cause. Literally."
RFK's VP squashes DNC rumors
18 hrs ago
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
136
"WTF is Bobby Thinking?"
RFK Jr.'s Political Zigzag: Betrayal or Strategic Mastery?
Aug 15
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
266
EXCLUSIVE: Epstein’s Cellmate "Killer Cop" Nick Tartaglione on Audio For The First Time
Introducing a true crime series detailing previously unheard allegations of a cartel coverup, federal court corruption, and jail cell conversations with…
Aug 14
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
214
Shedding Celebrities and Gaining Fighters
Pausing to appreciate a shift in following
Aug 13
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
711
Quiet Spies (Skies) Making Plenty of Noise Trailing Tulsi
“The whistleblowers’ account matches my experience,” says Gabbard. “Everything lines up to the day.”
Aug 10
•
Eric Jackman
204
From Roadkill to Voter Fraud: RFK's Fight to Defend His NY Residency
In this campaign cycle, where candidates in courtrooms are almost as common as rallies, Robert F.
Aug 8
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
117
An Army Vet, a School Teacher, a Swiftie: Who is Tim Walz?
GUEST POST BY ELIZABETH HUNTLEY
Aug 7
99
Boat Rides and Tour Guides with Sean Spicer: Newport Rhode Island
Continuing on our summer campaign boating tour, we made the jump from Cape Cod to Newport, Rhode Island, following the Kennedy clambake to meet up with…
Aug 7
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
126
The WEIRD Gets WEIRDER
RFK is facing sinking polls + articles about him dumping a bear's body in Central Park, men are punching women for gold medals, and Kamala is still…
Aug 5
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
286
Ballerina Farm is Confusing Media and Feminists Alike - GOOD FOR HER
The Trad Wife Controversy: A Reflection on Modern Womanhood
Aug 4
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
1,182
RNC: The Mysterious Case of RFK in Milwaukee
VP rumors and a ride along in the Kennedy caravan
Aug 2
•
Jessica Reed Kraus
148
